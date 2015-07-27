BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds residential project in Mumbai
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
July 27 DAB Bank AG :
* Squeeze-out of minority shareholders and merger of DAB Bank AG into BNP Paribas Beteiligungsholding AG take effect
* It is expected that stock exchange listing of DAB Bank AG share will be terminated in near future
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform