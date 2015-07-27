July 27 Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA :

* Agrees on share capital increase for nominal amount of 862,500 euros ($954,701) and share premium of 287,500 euros, that is 1.15 million euros total

* Says capital increase to be fully subscribed by Helmix Capital SL

* Says Helmix Capital SL expressed interest in investing a total of 5 million euros in Nyesa

