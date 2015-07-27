BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds residential project in Mumbai
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
July 27 Analizy Online SA :
* Signs a preliminary agreement to buy Templar Wealth Management Sp. z o.o.
* To pay 181,000 zlotys ($48,600) for 105 shares (or 100 percent stake) of Templar Wealth Management subject to positive due diligence checks
* 70 shares are to be acquired from Stanislaw Bartoszek and 35 shares from Pawel Grygierczyk
* Templar Wealth Management specializes in financial advisory Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7259 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform