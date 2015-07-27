July 27 Analizy Online SA :

* Signs a preliminary agreement to buy Templar Wealth Management Sp. z o.o.

* To pay 181,000 zlotys ($48,600) for 105 shares (or 100 percent stake) of Templar Wealth Management subject to positive due diligence checks

* 70 shares are to be acquired from Stanislaw Bartoszek and 35 shares from Pawel Grygierczyk

* Templar Wealth Management specializes in financial advisory Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7259 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)