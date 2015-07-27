July 27 IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :

* A unit affiliated to Piotr Bialowas and Sebastian Huczek sells 2,476,500 shares of the company at 0.20 zloty each

* Piotr Bialowas is the vice chairman of the company's management board and Sebastian Huczek is the chairman of the company's supervisory board Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7269 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)