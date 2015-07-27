July 27 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed Lublin) :

* Will issue up to 150,000 series A bonds at a 100 zloty ($27) issue price each

* The bonds will bear WIBOR6M interest rate plus margin and will have a maturity period of 3 years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7187 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)