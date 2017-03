July 27 Akis Reit :

* Buys 13.15 percent of Saf REIT from Yildiz Holding, Murat Ülker, Ahsen Özokur, Gözde Giriim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortaklii and Ülker Cikolata

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)