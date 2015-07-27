BRIEF-BT to be fined 42 mln stg for breaching contracts with telecoms providers
July 27 BioMerieux SA :
* BioMerieux receives FDA 510(k) clearance for Vidas 3
* Vidas 3 is CE marked and registered at Chinese Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) which makes it available to clinical labs on a global scale
HONG KONG, March 27 Citigroup Inc plans to double its wealth management assets in South Korea, currently at about $3 billion, by 2020, as the U.S. bank invests more in digital technology to expand its customer base in the country.