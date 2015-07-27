Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 27 Global Graphics SE :
* H1 sales 8.39 million euros ($9.33 million) compared with 5.34 million euros year ago
* H1 net result after tax of 2.66 million euros compared with a 0.66 million euros year ago
* Cash and cash equivalents reduced by 0.64 million euros in H1 to 3.52 million euros
* H1 pre-tax profit of 2.08 million euros compared with a profit of 0.61 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8992 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order