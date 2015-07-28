Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 28 Also Holding AG :
* H1 net sales of the also group improved compared to the previous year, by 11.9 percent to 3,670.3 million euros ($4.07 billion)
* H1 EBT climbed from 30.5 million euros to 36.2 million euros (+18.7 percent)
* H1 group net profit up from 21.0 million euros to 24.4 million euros (+16.4 percent)
* For the fiscal year expects a result at the level of the previous year Source text - bit.ly/1Mw3QuH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order