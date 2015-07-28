July 28 Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc
* Underlying profit before tax increased by 37 per cent to
£81.8 million, from £59.7 million in H1 2014
* Underlying net interest margin grew by 22 basis points to
1.65 per cent, from 1.43 per cent in H1 2014
* Underlying cost:income ratio improved to 62.2 per cent,
from 66.7 per cent in H1 2014
* Underlying return on tangible equity grew by 2.6
percentage points to 10.2 per cent, from 7.6 per cent in H1 2014
* Statutory profit before tax was £55.0 million in h1 2015,
compared to £6.7 million in H1 2014
* An interim dividend of 1.4 pence per ordinary share to be
paid in October 2015
* Mortgage balances increased to £23.6 billion, up 8 per
cent from fy 2014
* Gross mortgage lending of £3.6 billion, 44 per cent higher
than h1 2014. Net lending of £1.7 billion in H1 2015
