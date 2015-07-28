July 28 Gaumont SA :

* Consolidated revenue for first half of 2015 totaled 60.6 million euros ($67.1 million), versus 102.3 million euros as of June 30, 2014

* Net income was a profit of 1.2 million euros as of June 30, 2015, versus 6.5 million euros as of June 30, 2014

* H1 operating income after share of net income of associates 0.5 million euros versus 10.2 million euros year ago

