July 28 Aquarius Platinum Ltd

* Production results to 30 june 2015

* Attributable production from operating mines up 5% quarter-on-quarter, up 6% compared to previous corresponding period, quarter ended june 2014 (pcp)

* Both kroondal and mimosa production at q4 record levels

* Average us$ pgm basket price decreased 4% for quarter - down 16% compared to pcp

* Processing plant at marikana continue on care and maintenance until further notice

* Chromite tailings retreatment plant (CTRP) (Aquarius Platinum - 50%) this operation remains on care and maintenance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)