July 28 Aquarius Platinum Ltd
* Production results to 30 june 2015
* Attributable production from operating mines up 5%
quarter-on-quarter, up 6% compared to previous corresponding
period, quarter ended june 2014 (pcp)
* Both kroondal and mimosa production at q4 record levels
* Average us$ pgm basket price decreased 4% for quarter -
down 16% compared to pcp
* Processing plant at marikana continue on care and
maintenance until further notice
* Chromite tailings retreatment plant (CTRP) (Aquarius
Platinum - 50%) this operation remains on care and maintenance
