July 28 Mondi Plc

* Underlying operating profit for half year ended 30 june 2015 is expected to be above that of comparable prior year period of eur377 million

* Sees six-month basic headline EPS (euro cents) 57 to 62 (2014 48.3), an increase of between 18% and 28%

* Net special item charge for six months ended 30 june 2015 is around eur36 million

* Sees six months basic eps (euro cents) 57 to 62 (2014 48.6), an increase of between 17% and 28%