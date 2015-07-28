July 28 Mtn Group Ltd

* Trading statement for the six-month period ended 30 june 2015

* Sees decrease of between 10% and 15% (equating to a range of between 656 cents and 620 cents) in basic HEPS for 6 months ended June

* Sees decrease of between 10% and 15% (equating to a range of between 658 cents and 621 cents) in attributable EPS