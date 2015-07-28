UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 28 Beneteau SA :
* Herve Gastinel nominated as chairman of the management board, effective as of August 26
* Christophe Caudrelier will act as chairman of the management board at interim
* Bruno Cathelinais has terminated his role as chairman of the management board effective today
Source text: bit.ly/1LREKGm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.