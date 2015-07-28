July 28 Marwyn Value Investors Ltd

* Cornerstone Investment in Gloo Networks Plc

* Marwyn Value Investors L.P. intends to subscribe as a cornerstone investor for new ordinary shares in Gloo Networks Plc

* Gloo intends to acquire and operate businesses initially with an enterprise value in range of 250 million stg to 1 billion stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: