Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
July 28 Marwyn Value Investors Ltd
* Cornerstone Investment in Gloo Networks Plc
* Marwyn Value Investors L.P. intends to subscribe as a cornerstone investor for new ordinary shares in Gloo Networks Plc
* Gloo intends to acquire and operate businesses initially with an enterprise value in range of 250 million stg to 1 billion stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.