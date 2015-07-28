MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 22
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 28 Royal Mail Plc
* Considers that pricing changes proposed in 2014 were fully compliant with competition law
* Confirms that it has received today a statement of objections setting out ofcom's provisional, preliminary findings in relation to its investigation into the terms on which Royal Mail proposed to offer access to letter delivery services, alleging a potential distortion of competition.
* These pricing proposals were suspended following opening of Ofcom's investigation. Accordingly pricing proposals were never implemented
* Will submit a robust defence to Ofcom in due course
* Takes its compliance obligations very seriously and is disappointed by Ofcom's announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.