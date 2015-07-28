July 28 Royal Mail Plc

* Considers that pricing changes proposed in 2014 were fully compliant with competition law

* Confirms that it has received today a statement of objections setting out ofcom's provisional, preliminary findings in relation to its investigation into the terms on which Royal Mail proposed to offer access to letter delivery services, alleging a potential distortion of competition.

* These pricing proposals were suspended following opening of Ofcom's investigation. Accordingly pricing proposals were never implemented

* Will submit a robust defence to Ofcom in due course

* Takes its compliance obligations very seriously and is disappointed by Ofcom's announcement