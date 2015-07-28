July 28 Century Aluminum Co :

* Says that it intends to permanently close its Ravenswood, W.V. aluminum smelter, effective immediately

* The decision to permanently close the Ravenswood plant is based on the inability to secure a competitive power contract for the smelter, compounded by challenging aluminum market conditions largely driven by increased exports of aluminum from China Source text for Eikon:

