July 28 Seadrill Partners :

* Announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to quarter ended June 30 of $0.5675 per unit

* This cash distribution will be paid on or about August 14, 2015 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)