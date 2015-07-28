Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
July 28 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* Alcatel-Lucent unit Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks (ASN)and Quintillion Subsea Holdings LLC to build undersea cable system
* System to connect six communities along the North slope of Alaska (from Prudhoe Bay to Nome)
* ASN has commenced marine route survey and installation activities for the implementation of the system
* Scheduled for completion by end of 2016, Phase 1 will incorporate advanced routing and burial techniques to protect cable and enhance integrity of system
Source text: bit.ly/1OyunFa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.