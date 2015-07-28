BRIEF-Taiwan open market operation rates unchanged after policy rate steady
-- It has set 28-day negotiable certificates of deposit (NCD) rate at 0.59 percent. (Previous 0.59 percent)
July 28 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd
* Special resolution 2 in notice of AGM is no longer required and will therefore be withdrawn
* Special resolution 2 pertaining to provision of direct and indirect financial assistance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 24 Toshiba Corp's main lenders are asking Toshiba to submit a bankruptcy filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC by the end of this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday, without citing sources.