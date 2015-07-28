Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 28 Ascom Holding AG :
* Ascom's Network Testing Division has been awarded contracts with network operators in North America and China
* Contracts, spread into multiple orders, amounted to over 2 million Swiss francs ($2 million) in second quarter of 2015 and are expected to result in substantial further business in second half year 2015
Source text - bit.ly/1Iqt22Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9645 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order