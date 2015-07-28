July 28 Ascom Holding AG :

* Ascom's Network Testing Division has been awarded contracts with network operators in North America and China

* Contracts, spread into multiple orders, amounted to over 2 million Swiss francs ($2 million) in second quarter of 2015 and are expected to result in substantial further business in second half year 2015

