Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 28 Dalet SA :
* Q2 revenue 12.2 million euros ($13.47 million)versus 10.7 million euros year ago
* Cash on June 30, 2015 (unaudited) stood at 5.3 million euros
* Order backlog expected to be invoiced in second half of 2015 stands at 24 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order