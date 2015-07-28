BRIEF-Empired Ltd sees full year EBITDA in the range of $15 mln to $16.5 mln
* FY18 forecast net debt to be low single digits
July 28 Teleperformance SE :
* H1 revenue 1.7 billion euros ($1.88 billion) up 33.2 pct
* Like-for-like growth 7.8 pct
* H1 EBITA before non-recurring items 144 million euros up 43.6 pct
* H1 diluted earnings per share 1.45 euros up 45.1 pct
* 2015 guidance unchanged
* Sees like-for-like 2015 revenue growth of at least 7 pct
* Sees like-for-like 2015 revenue growth of at least 7 pct

* Sees 2015 EBITA margin of at least 10.3 pct versus 9.7 pct in 2014
SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 Twitter Inc is considering whether to build a premium version of its network aimed at professionals, the company said on Thursday, raising the possibility that it could collect subscription fees from some users for the first time.