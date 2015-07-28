July 28 Swisslog Holding AG :

* Shareholders of Swisslog Holding approved merger agreement with a subsidiary of Kuka AG on extraordinary general meeting

* Minority shareholders will receive a cash compensation amounting to 1.35 Swiss francs ($1.40) per registered share

* Merged company will operate under name Swisslog Holding AG

* Swisslog brand and company's head office in Buchs will remain

($1 = 0.9637 Swiss francs)