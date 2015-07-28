Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 28 Cast SA :
* H1 revenue 14.8 million euros ($16.34 million) versus 12.2 million euros year ago
* Confirms FY targets
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order