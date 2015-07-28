BRIEF-Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $16.50 each
* Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation announces pricing of public offering of common stock
July 28 Capelli SA :
* Q1 revenue 13.2 million euros ($14.58 million) versus 12.0 million euros year ago
* Backlog as of July 24, 2015 of 134.6 million euros versus 81.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9054 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
