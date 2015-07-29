BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mWVF4X) Further company coverage:
July 29 Pixium Vision Sa :
* H1 operating loss 8.0 million euros ($8.85 million) versus loss of 4.3 million year ago
* H1 net loss for period amounted to 7,953,780 euros compared with a loss of 4,325,726 euros on 30 June 2014
* At June 30, 2015, Pixium Vision had a positive net cash position of 31,081,173 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Miragen Therapeutics says may offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share having aggregate offering price of up to $50 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oI7d8K) Further company coverage: