UPDATE 7-Credit Suisse under fire as clients hunted for tax evasion
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Adds Credit Suisse comment on 55,000 suspect accounts)
July 29 Sulzer AG :
* Acquired independent service provider in Morocco
* Acquired the business of Expert International Pompe Service (EIPS)
* Integration of the company will start immediately Source text: bit.ly/1Ju4RRX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Adds Credit Suisse comment on 55,000 suspect accounts)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Switzerland's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Switzerland's senior unsecured bonds and notes have also been affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Switzerland's 'AAA' rating reflects its track