July 29 Melexis NV :

* Q2 sales at 101.8 million euros ($112.55 million), an increase of 24 pct compared to same quarter of previous year

* Q2 operating income was 28.5 million euros, an increase of 27 pct compared to same quarter of previous year

* Q2 net income was 24.9 million euros, an increase of 17 pct compared to 21.2 million euros a year ago

* Expects sales in Q3 of 2015 to be around same level as Q2

* Will pay out an interim dividend of 1.30 euros gross per share

* Says continues to expect FY sales growth to be between 20 pct and 25 pct, a gross profit margin above 47 pct and an operating margin above 26 pct

* Says sales to automotive customers represented 88 pct of total sales

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)