July 29 Koninklijke KPN Nv

* Q2 revenue 1.74 billion euros ($1.92 billion) versus 1.84 billion euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 568 million euros versus 1.03 billion euros year ago

* 2015 outlook for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow strengthened

* Expects adjusted EBITDA for the full year to be in line with 2014

* Expects FY 2015 Capex < EUR 1.3 billion

* Capital expenditure during Q2 was 306 million euros versus 275 million euros year ago

* Q2 net profit 160 million euros versus 352 million euros year ago

* Intends to pay a dividend per share of 0.08 euro in respect of 2015

* Intends to pay a dividend per share of 0.08 euro in respect of 2015

* The dividend per share in respect of 2016 is expected to grow further