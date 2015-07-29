Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 29 Seamless
* Q2 operating profit -24.4 million SEK (-39.5)
* Q2 net revenues 70.4 million SEK (44.1)
* Q2 SEQR revenues 1.8 million SEK (1.8) Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order