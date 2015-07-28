July 28 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros (BME):

* Lleida Networks Serveis (LLeida.net) (IPO-LNS.MC) receives favorable report from Spain's alternative market MAB, and it is eligible for admission to the market's Growth Companies segment

* Lleida.net will launch a public share offering in September to the value of 5 million euros ($5.53 million) Source text: bit.ly/1LS0CS7

