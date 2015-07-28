July 28 ORANGE POLSKA

* The Polish unit of France's Orange said its net debt/EBITDA ratio could temporarily exceed the targeted 1.5 with new frequencies purchases, the company's Chief Financial Officer said at a conference call on Tuesday.

* "We believe that in the long term the target for net debt to EBITDA is below 1.5. We don't exclude that for certain assets we could increase it in short- or mid term. New spectrum could be one of such assets," Maciej Nowohonski said.

* Polish Orange surprised on Monday with 34-percent growth in its second-quarter net profit, citing lower depreciation and financial costs. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)