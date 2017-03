July 28 Stadium Group Plc

* Proposed acquisition of uk power solutions company for up to £6.5m

* Proposed firm placing and placing & open offer to raise £6.0m

* Firm placing of about 4.5 million new ordinary shares at an issue price of 110p per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)