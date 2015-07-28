BRIEF-Truscreen issues 25.56 mln ordinary shares at NZ$ 16 cents each
* Truscreen limited advises that it has issued 25.56 million ordinary shares at NZD 16 cents each fully paid
July 28 Zeltia SA :
* H1 net sales 84.4 million euros ($93.2 million) versus 78.2 million euros year ago
* H1 Yondelis sales up 11.4 percent at 43.6 million euros year on year
* H1 net profit 3.3 million euros versus 16.8 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA from continuing operations 9.5 million euros versus 22.1 million euros year ago
* Net debt at end H1 61.7 million euros versus 54.9 million euros at end Dec.
* H1 research and development expense up 28.5 percent at 30.6 million euros versus year ago

($1 = 0.9054 euros)
