BRIEF-Empired Ltd sees full year EBITDA in the range of $15 mln to $16.5 mln
* FY18 forecast net debt to be low single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 M6
* Says H1 advertising revenue 405.6 million euros, up 1.3 pct
* Says H1 profit from recurring operations (EBITA) 102.6 million euros
* Says H1 revenue 629.9 million euros, down 0.7 pct
* Says remains cautious on the second half in the face of an economic environment that is still uncertain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY18 forecast net debt to be low single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 Twitter Inc is considering whether to build a premium version of its network aimed at professionals, the company said on Thursday, raising the possibility that it could collect subscription fees from some users for the first time.