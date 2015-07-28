Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 28 Akka Technologies SA :
* Q2 revenue 235.6 million euros ($260.5 million) versus 220.1 million euros year ago
* Confirms target of organic sales growth in 2015
* Confirms 2018 targets
Source text: bit.ly/1I7sbRd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order