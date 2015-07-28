BRIEF-Mednax announces acquisition of ophthalmology practice in Nevada
* Mednax announces acquisition of ophthalmology practice in Nevada
July 28 Amoeba SA :
* Signed a letter of intent with earthwise environmental for the distribution of its biocide in five North American States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mednax announces acquisition of ophthalmology practice in Nevada
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.