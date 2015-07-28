BRIEF-Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $16.50 each
* Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation announces pricing of public offering of common stock
July 28 Il Sole 24 Ore SpA :
* H1 revenue 169 million euros ($186.8 million), up 3.2 percent year on year
* H1 net loss 7.9 million euros versus profit 8.8 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation announces pricing of public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump will get a second chance to try to close the deal with Republican lawmakers on dismantling Obamacare in a high-stakes vote on a new healthcare bill rescheduled for Friday.