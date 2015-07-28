July 28 Cegedim Sa :

* Consolidated H1 revenue rises 3.2 pct to 246.1 million euros ($271.89 million) from 238.6 mln euros, up 1.1 pct like for like

* Confirms its 2015 targets

* Confirms its expectation of 2.5 pct like-for-like fy revenue growth from continuing activities and 10 pct underlying EBIT growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)