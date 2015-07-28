UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 28 Ales Groupe SA :
* Q2 revenue 63.3 million euros ($70.00 million) versus 58.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 124.0 million euros versus 118.7 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1D932bL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.