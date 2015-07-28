BRIEF-Truscreen issues 25.56 mln ordinary shares at NZ$ 16 cents each
* Truscreen limited advises that it has issued 25.56 million ordinary shares at NZD 16 cents each fully paid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Guerbet SA :
* H1 revenue up 8.1 pct at constant exchange rate to 227.3 million euros ($251.05 million)
* Confirms target of organic sales growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9054 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Truscreen limited advises that it has issued 25.56 million ordinary shares at NZD 16 cents each fully paid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Supporters of Obamacare staged rallies across the country on Thursday denouncing efforts by President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders to repeal the landmark law that has extended medical insurance coverage to some 20 million Americans.