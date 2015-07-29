July 29 Banque Cantonale Du Valais :

* Net half-year profit up at 30.7 million Swiss francs ($31.90 million) by 1 pct

* H1 gross profit is 60.4 million Swiss francs and thus declined by 11.1 pct over the previous year

* H1 net income from trading operations shows a stable result of 7.6 million Swiss francs (+ 0.6 pct)

* Development of other income and the sale of its Swisscanto investment should place FY 2015 net income at previous year's level Source text - bit.ly/1I8ZXWa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9623 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)