UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
July 29 Ontex Group NV :
* H1 revenue was 852.8 million euros ($943.11 million), an increase of 5.3 pct on a reported basis and 4.4 pct on a like-for-like (LFL) basis
* H1 adjusted EBITDA grew 11.5 pct to 109.9 million euros
* Q2 revenue of 427.7 million euros, up 4.4 pct on a reported basis and 3.6 pct on a LFL basis
* Q2 adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.2 pct year-on-year to 57.9 million euros
* For full year 2015 adjusted EBITDA growth confirms full year aim to deliver about 30bps of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.