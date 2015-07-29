July 29 Novavest Real Estate AG :

* Plans in September/October 2015 ordinary capital increase with rights offering to existing shareholders in the amount of approximately 27 million Swiss francs ($28.07 million)

* Increase of up to 775,817 shares A with a par value of 35 francs per share (ordinary shares) and up to 794,750 shares B with a nominal value of 5 francs per share