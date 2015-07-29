July 29 Absa Bank Ltd :

* Unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the interim reporting period ended 30 June 2015

* H1 net interest income 13 330 million rand versus 12 342 million rand

* Directors of Absa Bank confirm that bank will satisfy solvency and liquidity test immediately after completion of dividend distribution