July 29 Goliath Gold Mining Ltd

* jse: ggm - cautionary announcement

* Gold One Africa Limited has submitted a non-binding expression of interest to acquire Goliath Gold ordinary shares that it does not already own

* Shareholders could elect to receive either an immediate cash payment of r1.00 per share (total offer value of r41.2 mln or a deferred cash payment of r1.60 per share

* Shareholders are advised that proposed scheme is subject to, inter alia, Gold One Africa obtaining requisite Chinese regulatory approvals

* Approvals are expected to be received during month of August 2015, following which a firm intention to proceed will be submitted to Goliath Gold By Gold One Africa

* Gold One Africa Limited ("Gold One Africa")holds 72 pct of the issued share capital of Goliath Gold and is an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Gold One International Limited (Cayman Islands)