July 29 Viel et Cie SA :

* First half 2015 consolidated revenue of 423.2 million euros ($467.72 million), a rise of 14.9 pct at current exchange rates

* Consolidated revenue in Q2 2015 was 201.2 million euros compared with 176.6 million euros in Q2 2014