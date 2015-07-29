July 29 Altice SA :

* Q2 EBITDA of 1,549 million euros ($1.71 billion), up 13 pct yoy (up 11 pct on cc basis)

* Q2 revenue 3,906 million euros, down 2.0 pct yoy (down 3.2 pct on cc basis)

* Q2 operating free cash flow of 911 million euros, up 24 pct yoy (up 21 pct on cc basis)

* Q2 group capex was up 1.1 pct at 638 million euros